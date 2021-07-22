Australia's New South Wales reports record daily COVID-19 caseload for 2021

Pedestrians wear protective face masks in the City Centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for this year as officials struggle to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta virus variant.

A total of 124 local cases were reported, up from 110 a day earlier, taking total infections in the worst outbreak of the year to more than 1,600.

Of the new cases, at least 48 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue

