Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia's New South Wales reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

A sign at Central Station notes the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported 390 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, its biggest daily rise in the pandemic, and officials warned infections could surge in the coming days.

"Unfortunately this trend (in cases) will continue for at least the next few days," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Authorities also reported two new deaths taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak in the state to 38.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:19 AM UTC

Taliban advances in Afghanistan, U.S. and Britain to evacuate embassies

The Taliban claimed control over two of Afghanistan's biggest cities on Thursday, according to media reports, as the United States and Britain said they would send thousands of troops to help evacuate their embassy staff.

Asia Pacific
U.S. mobilizes 3,000 troops to Kabul for embassy staff drawdown
Asia Pacific
Pakistan says attack that killed Chinese was a suicide bombing
Asia Pacific
Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from prison on parole
Asia Pacific
Thai volunteers provide lifeline to elderly, sick cut off by pandemic