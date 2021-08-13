Australia's New South Wales reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 cases

A sign at Central Station notes the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported 390 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, its biggest daily rise in the pandemic, and officials warned infections could surge in the coming days.

"Unfortunately this trend (in cases) will continue for at least the next few days," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Authorities also reported two new deaths taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak in the state to 38.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

