Australia's prime minister visits Ukraine's Kyiv region, governor says

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

KYIV, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited three war-ravaged towns in Ukraine's Kyiv region, the local governor said on Sunday.

Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram that Albanese visited the towns of Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel, where Ukraine says Russia committed atrocities against civilians. Russia denies the allegations.

"Australia supports Ukraine and wants to see justice meted out for the crimes committed here," Kuleba quoted Albanese as saying.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Toby Chopra

