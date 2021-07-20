Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Victoria extends COVID-19 lockdown by seven days

A lone passenger wearing a protective face mask walks from a deserted train platform at Flinders Street during morning commute hours on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo/File Photo

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state extended its COVID-19 lockdown by seven days until July 27 as officials sought more time to quell an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has now reached more than 80 cases in a week.

A five-day snap lockdown was imposed in Victoria last week, restricting the state's near seven million residents to their homes after a growing number of new infections were traced back to large gatherings, including a rugby match between Australia and France.

The tough curbs had been due to end midnight on Tuesday.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

