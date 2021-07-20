Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Victoria logs biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in a week

A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state reported the biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in more than a week on Wednesday, the first day of an extended lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta virus variant.

Twenty-two local cases have been detected in Victoria, up from nine a day earlier. All new cases are linked to the current outbreak, the state health department said.

Victoria officials on Tuesday decided to prolong the strict stay-home orders in the state by seven days until July 27. read more

Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Chris Reese

