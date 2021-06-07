Australia's Victoria posts fewer locally acquired COVID-19 cases

A woman walks past an empty cafe during morning commute hours on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, said new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 fell on Tuesday as residents await whether a snap lockdown imposed in the state capital Melbourne will end as planned on Thursday night.

Authorities are racing to trace the source of the highly infectious Delta virus variant, first detected among infections late last week, as they battle to contain the latest outbreak that has now grown to 85 cases in two weeks.

Two new locally acquired cases, both linked to existing clusters, were reported on Tuesday, down from 11 a day earlier.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.