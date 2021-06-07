Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Australia's Victoria posts fewer locally acquired COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

A woman walks past an empty cafe during morning commute hours on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, said new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 fell on Tuesday as residents await whether a snap lockdown imposed in the state capital Melbourne will end as planned on Thursday night.

Authorities are racing to trace the source of the highly infectious Delta virus variant, first detected among infections late last week, as they battle to contain the latest outbreak that has now grown to 85 cases in two weeks.

Two new locally acquired cases, both linked to existing clusters, were reported on Tuesday, down from 11 a day earlier.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · June 7, 2021 · 9:37 PM UTCU.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients

U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) aducanumab as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over whether the clinical evidence proves the drug works, sending its shares soaring.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsExplainer: What does FDA approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug mean for patients?
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab -WSJ
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna seeks EU, Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine's use in teens