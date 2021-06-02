Australia's Victoria posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week

A woman walks past an empty cafe during morning commute hours on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its lowest rise in new COVID-19 cases in more than a week on Thursday, a day after authorities extended a snap lockdown in state capital Melbourne for a second week.

The extended lockdown will run until June 10 as health officials scramble to contain the latest outbreak from a virus variant first detected in India, which they say is highly contagious. read more

Victoria reported three new locally acquired cases on Thursday, down from six a day earlier, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to 63.

