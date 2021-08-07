Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Victoria reports 11 COVID-19 cases

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along a deserted city bridge during morning commute hours on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

MELBOURNE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 11 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to reign in the highly infectious Delta variant.

Health authorities said that all of the new infections are linked to previously reported cases but were not in quarantine during their infectious periods.

Victoria, home to near 7 million people, entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began on Thursday night, just weeks after exiting the last one. read more

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Daniel Wallis

