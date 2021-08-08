Australia's Victoria reports 11 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

A lone passenger wearing a protective face mask walks from a deserted train platform at Flinders Street during morning commute hours on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as the state's near seven million population goes through a snap one-week lockdown, its sixth since the pandemic began.

All new infections are linked but only one has been in quarantine throughout their infectious period, the state's health department said.

Victoria entered a lockdown last Thursday to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. read more

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Daniel Wallis

