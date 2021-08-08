Asia Pacific
Australia's Victoria reports 11 locally acquired COVID-19 cases
SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as the state's near seven million population goes through a snap one-week lockdown, its sixth since the pandemic began.
All new infections are linked but only one has been in quarantine throughout their infectious period, the state's health department said.
Victoria entered a lockdown last Thursday to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. read more
