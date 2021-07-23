Australia's Victoria reports 12 coronavirus cases, down from day earlier

A lone passenger sits at a tram stop on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

MELBOURNE, July 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state reported 12 locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Saturday, down from 14 a day earlier, in a promising sign as the state weighs whether to lift a hard lockdown imposed to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

All of the cases were linked to current outbreaks and 10 of the 12 were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period, the state's health department said.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Grant McCool

