Asia Pacific

Australia's Victoria reports 1,488 local COVID-19 cases

A lone passenger wearing a protective face mask walks from a deserted train platform at Flinders Street during morning commute hours on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

MELBOURNE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australia's state Victoria, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, reported on Saturday a record 1,488 new COVID-19 infections, the highest number for any state since the start of the pandemic last year.

There were also two further deaths. The state has been in a hard lockdown since Aug. 5 as authorities are trying to quell an outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant.

