A lone passenger sits at a tram stop on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

MELBOURNE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, reported 183 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said on Sunday.

Of the infections, 101 were linked to existing outbreaks, health department said on its Twitter account.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Richard Chang

