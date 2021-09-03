Australia's Victoria reports 190 local COVID-19 cases

A lone passenger sits at a tram stop on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

MELBOURNE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria, the country's second most populous state, reported 190 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said on Saturday.

Of the infections, 103 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on its Twitter account.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler

