Australia's Victoria reports 190 local COVID-19 cases
MELBOURNE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria, the country's second most populous state, reported 190 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said on Saturday.
Of the infections, 103 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on its Twitter account.
Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler
