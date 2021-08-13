Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Victoria reports 21 new local COVID-19 cases

Healthcare workers administer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at a drive-through testing centre on the first day of a seven-day lockdown, as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of an outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Saturday reported 21 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 15 a day earlier, while Melbourne, the state capital, is in its second week of an extended lockdown.

Of the new cases, 10 have spent time outside while infectious, the state's health department said. All cases were linked to a current outbreak.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state and home to nearly 7 million people, entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began on Aug. 5, weeks after a brief exit to the last one. read more

