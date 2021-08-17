Australia's Victoria reports 24 local COVID-19 cases

A lone man wearing a protective face mask sits at an unusually quiet State Library as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Wednesday reported 24 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities race to track infections with an unknown source in Melbourne, the state capital.

A total of four mystery cases, the ones whose source is still unidentified, were among the new infections, in line with the trend over the last several days. Of the new cases, six have spent time in the community while infectious.

Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.