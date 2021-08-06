Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia's Victoria reports 29 local COVID-19 cases, highest 2021 daily jump

1 minute read

A woman walks past a "Stay Safe Melbourne" sign on a mostly-empty city centre street as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

MELBOURNE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria reported 29 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily jump this year, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to reign the highly infectious Delta variant.

Health authorities said that all of the new infections are linked to previously reported cases but were not in quarantine during their infectious periods.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state and home to near 7 million people, on Thursday night entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began, just weeks after exiting the last one. read more

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:59 PM UTCResurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw.

Asia PacificU.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'
Asia PacificJapan COVID cases hit 1 million as infections spread beyond Tokyo
Asia PacificTaliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel for Afghans
Asia PacificDelta spreads in Sydney as Australia widens COVID-19 restrictions