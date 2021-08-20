Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Victoria reports 61 local COVID-19 cases

A lone man wearing a protective face mask sits at an unusually quiet State Library as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

MELBOURNE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 61 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said on Saturday.

There were an additional 16 local cases that were recorded on a rapid testing platform and will be reported in Sunday's numbers, officials said.

Melbourne, home to five million people, entered into its sixth lockdown since on Aug. 5, just weeks after exiting the last one, to quell an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant. read more

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The World Bank Group's Kabul-based staff and their immediate families have been safely evacuated to Islamabad, according to an internal staff memo issued on Friday and seen by Reuters.