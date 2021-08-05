Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Victoria reports six local COVID-19 cases on first day of lockdown

A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state reported six locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first day of a snap one-week lockdown as officials rush to trace the source of several unlinked new infections detected in Melbourne, the state capital.

All new cases are linked to previously reported ones and were not in quarantine during their infectious period, the state's health department said.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state and home to near 7 million people, entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began on Thursday night, just weeks after exiting the last one. read more

