Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Tuesday reported 20 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 11 a day earlier, as authorities eased lockdown rules in regions outside Melbourne, the state capital.

All new cases reported on Tuesday are linked to previous infections, but 15 have spent time in the community while infectious, the state's health department said.

Melbourne is in lockdown - for the sixth time since the pandemic begun - until at least Thursday. read more

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:05 PM UTCU.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes.

Asia PacificMyanmar says alleged plot against UN envoy was nothing to do with the country
Asia PacificIndonesia extends COVID-19 curbs as infections spread in regions
Asia PacificAt least 27 children killed in Afghanistan, U.N. says
Asia PacificPakistan urges look into 'meltdown' of Afghan forces as Taliban advances