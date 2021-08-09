Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Tuesday reported 20 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 11 a day earlier, as authorities eased lockdown rules in regions outside Melbourne, the state capital.

All new cases reported on Tuesday are linked to previous infections, but 15 have spent time in the community while infectious, the state's health department said.

Melbourne is in lockdown - for the sixth time since the pandemic begun - until at least Thursday. read more

