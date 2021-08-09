Asia Pacific
Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases
SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Tuesday reported 20 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 11 a day earlier, as authorities eased lockdown rules in regions outside Melbourne, the state capital.
All new cases reported on Tuesday are linked to previous infections, but 15 have spent time in the community while infectious, the state's health department said.
Melbourne is in lockdown - for the sixth time since the pandemic begun - until at least Thursday. read more
