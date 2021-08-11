Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

A lone passenger wearing a protective face mask walks from a deserted train platform at Flinders Street during morning commute hours as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Thursday reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as 5 million residents of Melbourne, the state capital, prepare to enter a second week of a hard lockdown.

A total of 21 new locally acquired cases were detected in the state, up from 20 a day earlier.

Authorities extended a lockdown in Melbourne for another seven days until Aug. 19 to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. read more

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Leslie Adler

