Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first day after officials reinstated a night curfew and extended a hard lockdown in Melbourne, the state capital.

A total of 24 new local cases were detected in the state, up from 22 a day earlier.

Authorities on Monday prolonged a lockdown in Melbourne until Sept. 2 and said the city's 5 million residents would be subjected to a nightly curfew in a bid to get on top of the highly infectious Delta virus variant. read more

