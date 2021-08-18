Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia's Victoria reports year's biggest COVID-19 caseload

1 minute read

Healthcare workers administer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at a drive-through testing centre as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of an outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Thursday reported 57 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the biggest daily rise this year, as authorities scramble to quell an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in Melbourne, the state capital.

Of the new cases, 13 spent time in the community while infectious, the state's health department said. The source of three cases is unknown.

Victoria reported 24 local cases on Wednesday.

Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · August 18, 2021 · 10:36 AM UTC

Southeast Asia needs vaccine access to curb record deaths -Red Cross

Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

Asia Pacific
Singapore jails Briton for not wearing face mask in public
Asia Pacific
Malaysia's king wants new premier to face confidence vote
Asia Pacific
Australia's red-hot housing to get hotter, affordability to worsen

Red-hot Australian house prices will heat up even more this year and next thanks to super-low borrowing costs and a lack of available homes, making affordability even worse, a Reuters poll found.

Asia Pacific
Japan's factory mood hits 3-1/2-year high - Reuters Tankan