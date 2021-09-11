Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia's Victoria state records small decline in COVID-19 infections

A lone passenger sits at a tram stop on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

CANBERRA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state said on Sunday daily COVID-19 infections fell slightly.

Victoria state said it recorded 392 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, down slightly on the 450 cases recorded one day earlier.

Victoria state is struggling to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant despite a strict lockdown of its largest city, Melbourne.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Daniel Wallis

