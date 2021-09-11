Asia Pacific
Australia's Victoria state records small decline in COVID-19 infections
CANBERRA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state said on Sunday daily COVID-19 infections fell slightly.
Victoria state said it recorded 392 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, down slightly on the 450 cases recorded one day earlier.
Victoria state is struggling to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant despite a strict lockdown of its largest city, Melbourne.
