A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Friday reported 15 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 21 a day earlier, as Melbourne, the state capital, entered the second week of an extended lockdown.

Of the new cases, seven have spent time outside while infectious, the state's health department said. Eleven are linked to the current outbreak.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Leslie Adler

