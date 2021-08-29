Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 73 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Sunday evening, health officials said on Monday.

That was down from 92 cases reported the previous day, though Premier Dan Andrews has signalled that coronavirus restrictions are likely to be extended given the continued spread of the Delta variant.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:15 AM UTC

Biden warns another militant attack in Afghanistan is highly likely

President Joe Biden warned on Saturday that another militant attack was highly likely as U.S. troops began leaving Kabul airport after a two-week scramble by Washington and its allies to evacuate citizens and at-risk Afghans.

Asia Pacific
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases
Asia Pacific
EXCLUSIVE Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden, official says
Asia Pacific
Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone to U.N.
Asia Pacific
U.S. strikes at Islamic State militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end