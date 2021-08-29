Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 73 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Sunday evening, health officials said on Monday.

That was down from 92 cases reported the previous day, though Premier Dan Andrews has signalled that coronavirus restrictions are likely to be extended given the continued spread of the Delta variant.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

