Asia Pacific

Australia's Victoria state reports 76 new COVID-19 cases

A lone passenger sits at a tram stop on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 76 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Monday evening, health officials said on Tuesday.

That was up marginally from 73 cases reported the previous day. Victoria Health said 45 of the new cases were linked to known cases and outbreaks. Some 50,848 coronavirus test results were received and 32,162 vaccines given.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Leslie Adler

