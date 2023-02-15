Avalanches kill 10 people in Tajikistan

[1/3] A view shows the area affected by an avalanche in Gorno-Badakhshan region, Tajikistan, February 15, 2023. Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of Tajikistan/Handout via REUTERS















DUSHANBE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Avalanches killed 10 people in Tajikistan's eastern Gorno-Badakhshan region on Wednesday, authorities said, after heavy snowfall in the area.

One avalanche destroyed several buildings in the provincial capital Khorog, killing eight people, the emergencies committee said. Another hit the town of Vanj, killing one person; the third casualty was reported on a highway between capital Dushanbe and the city of Varzob.

Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.