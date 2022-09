Azerbaijan says 50 military personnel died in clashes with Armenia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Azeri men living in Turkey wave flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan during a protest following clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

BAKU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Tuesday that 50 military personnel died during overnight clashes with Armenia.

Armenia said earlier on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers were killed in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war. read more

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Mark Heinrich

