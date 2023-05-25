Azerbaijan's Aliyev says there is real chance of peace deal with Armenia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visits Berlin
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday that there are serious grounds for normalising relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads for three decades, fighting two wars over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In recent months, both sides have expressed increasing willingness to sign a permanent peace agreement, even as regular skirmishes have continued.

Reporting by Reuters

