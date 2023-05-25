Azerbaijan's Aliyev says there is real chance of peace deal with Armenia















MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday that there are serious grounds for normalising relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads for three decades, fighting two wars over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In recent months, both sides have expressed increasing willingness to sign a permanent peace agreement, even as regular skirmishes have continued.

