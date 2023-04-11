Bank of Korea holds policy rate steady at 3.50%, as expected















SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank on Tuesday held interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting, as expected, faced with conflicting risks from still high inflation, a slowing economy and heightened financial uncertainty.

The Bank of Korea said its seven-member monetary policy board voted to keep the base rate (KROCRT=ECI) unchanged at 3.50%, as it did on Feb. 23. Governor Rhee Chang-yong is due to hold a news conference from 0210 GMT.

The decision was in line with predictions from 39 out of 40 economists surveyed by Reuters, while one respondent had forecast a 25-basis-point hike.

It is the first time the Bank of Korea has kept the policy rate steady at successive meetings since it embarked on a tightening campaign in August 2021.

