Baosteel says it will fight Nippon Steel's patent infringement claim

The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) (600019.SS) said on Thursday it did not agree with Japanese rival Nippon Steel's (5401.T) claims that it infringed patents.

Nippon Steel said on Thursday it had filed lawsuits against Baosteel and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) with a Tokyo district court. read more

Baosteel said in a statement it had repeatedly approached Nippon Steel about the claim and was rebuffed, calling this "regretful".

The company said it had strictly followed regulations and would actively respond to the lawsuits and "firmly" defend its rights and interests.

Reporting by Min Zhang; Editing by Edmund Blair

