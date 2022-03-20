Barrick agrees deal with Pakistan to waive $11 billion penalty and restart Reko Diq

A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Barrick logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 20 (Reuters) - An $11 billion penalty against Pakistan will be waived under a deal with Barrick Gold to restart the Reko Diq gold and copper mining project, Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Friday.

He said the out-of-court deal with the Canadian mining company will bring in $10 billion in investment in Pakistan.

A World Bank arbitration court had ruled in favour of Tethyan Copper, a joint venture between Chile's Antofagasta Plc and Canada's Barrick Gold over a lease to the mine, located in a remote area of southwestern Pakistan.

"A $11 billion award on us has been nullified," Tarin told a news conference, adding that, "Barrick and its partners will invest $10 billion in the mining".

