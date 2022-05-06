Beijing accuses Japan of hyping China threat

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Friday accused Japan of exaggerating a perceived threat from Beijing as an excuse to boost its own military might, after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned the invasion of Ukraine could be replicated in East Asia.

Speaking at a regular briefing in Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also said that if Japan really wanted peace and stability in East Asia, it should immediately stop provoking confrontation between big powers.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

