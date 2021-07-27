Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Beijing crackdown spurs $2.6 bln Chinese equity outflow this week-IIF

1 minute read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - China's equity markets suffered outflows of $600 million on Tuesday after bleeding $2 billion on Monday, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said.

"These are very weak figures compared to the first half of 2021, when monthly inflows averaged $5.8 billion," said Jonathan Fortun Vargas, economist at the IIF. "This is likely due to Beijing's regulatory actions in the past week."

Hong Kong's benchmark index and Chinese A-shares had extended sharp losses to end at multi-month closing lows on Tuesday, as investors worried over the impact of tighter government regulations following a crackdown by Beijing on the tech and education sectors.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:51 PM UTCSouth, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday.

Asia PacificSingapore police arrest teen after killing of schoolboy, 13
Asia PacificSix killed in landslide, flooding at Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
Asia PacificIMF cuts emerging Asia growth forecast on COVID-19 resurgence
Asia PacificUK regulator refers Cellnex-CK Hutchison tower deal for deeper probe