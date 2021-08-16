Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Belgium to send military planes to Kabul for evacuation - Belga

1 minute read

Belgium's Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes attends a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2021. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Belgium will send military planes to Kabul to evacuate Belgian citizens and Afghan staff, news agency Belga reported on Monday.

Foreign affairs minister Sophie Wilmes told Belgian daily Le Soir that evacuation was being organised for 47 Belgians and more than 20 Afghans who worked for the Belgian embassy, Belgian Defence, the European External Action Service, or the EU's Directorate General for Economy.

Belgium will send three military transportation planes, one Airbus 400M and two Lockheed C-130, Le Soir reported.

Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:09 AM UTC

The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday, ending a torrid 17 months in office as he battled political infighting and questions over his legitimacy, while his government faced a raging pandemic and an economic downturn.

Asia Pacific
Profits and poppy: Afghanistan's illegal drug trade a boon for Taliban
Asia Pacific
Australia works to get citizens, humanitarian cases out of Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Kyushu residents hope for end of disaster as Japan warns of further rain
Asia Pacific
Germany vows to airlift as many people as it can out of Afghanistan

Germany is working to get as many people as possible out of Afghanistan quickly, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that NATO allies had misjudged the situation when they thought Afghan government forces could hold back the Taliban.