Belgium to send military planes to Kabul for evacuation - Belga

Belgium's Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes attends a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2021. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Belgium will send military planes to Kabul to evacuate Belgian citizens and Afghan staff, news agency Belga reported on Monday.

Foreign affairs minister Sophie Wilmes told Belgian daily Le Soir that evacuation was being organised for 47 Belgians and more than 20 Afghans who worked for the Belgian embassy, Belgian Defence, the European External Action Service, or the EU's Directorate General for Economy.

Belgium will send three military transportation planes, one Airbus 400M and two Lockheed C-130, Le Soir reported.

