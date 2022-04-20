Bhutan reports outbreak of African swine fever near Indian border - OIE

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Bhutan reported an outbreak of African swine fever on a pig farm near the border with India, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak was reported on a semi-commercial pig farm in the Chhukha district and the herd comprised both adult pigs and piglets, the Paris-based OIE said, citing Bhutanese authorities.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.