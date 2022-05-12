Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to congratulate him on Philippine presidential election

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator, waves after casting his vote in the 2022 national elections at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to congratulate him on his presidential victory in the Philippines and said he looked forward to strengthening an alliance between the two nations, the White House said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christopher Cushing

