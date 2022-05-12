1 minute read
Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to congratulate him on Philippine presidential election
LOS ANGELES, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to congratulate him on his presidential victory in the Philippines and said he looked forward to strengthening an alliance between the two nations, the White House said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christopher Cushing
