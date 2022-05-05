Biden to discuss North Korea on Asia trip -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Inspectors General to discuss oversight, accountability, and transparency, including implementation of his historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room in the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile programs with his counterparts in South Korea and Japan during a trip to those two countries later this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Psaki said Biden will also discuss holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine during the trip, which will also include talks in Tokyo with the leaders of the Quad grouping of nations, the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

