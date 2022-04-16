Skip to main content
Biden to host a summit of ASEAN leaders in Washington in May

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he visits North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Washington on May 12 and May 13, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Washington

