Biden to host a summit of ASEAN leaders in Washington in May
WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Washington on May 12 and May 13, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.
Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Washington
