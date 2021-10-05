Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. debt ceiling from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance in a phone call on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tom Hogue

