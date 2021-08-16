Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden to marshal international community on rights in Afghanistan -adviser

U.S. President Joe Biden is seen during a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, their security team and senior officials to obtain updates on the draw down of civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul, in this handout photo obtained from The White House Twitter account on August 16, 2021. Twitter @WhiteHouse/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said that President Joe Biden is prepared to marshal the international community on human rights in Afghanistan, where the Taliban is seizing power.

"He is prepared to marshal the international community on this issue. He cares passionately about these human rights questions, and we will stay focused on them in the period ahead," Sullivan said in an interview with Today. "But that was not a reason for the United States to enter a third decade of war in the middle of an internal conflict in another country."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Giles Elgood

