Biden to meet Singapore's prime minister at the White House on Tuesday
WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore to the White House on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
During the visit, Biden will review efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and discuss the war in Ukraine, the statement said.
Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Gallagher
