Biden to meet Singapore's prime minister at the White House on Tuesday

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the framework of a NATO summit amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore to the White House on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

During the visit, Biden will review efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and discuss the war in Ukraine, the statement said.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Gallagher

