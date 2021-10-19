Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Biden picks career diplomat for top posting in Pakistan

By
1 minute read

A State Department contractor adjust a Pakistan national flag before a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sidelines of the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Donald Blome, currently ambassador to Tunisia, as his top diplomat in Pakistan as Washington works to manage the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops.

Biden on Tuesday will announce plans to nominate Blome to the job in Pakistan, the White House said. Blome is a career Foreign Service diplomat with long experience in the region who once worked in the Kabul embassy, shuttered earlier this year during the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Pakistan is playing a major role in diplomacy with its Taliban-ruled neighbor.

International agencies have warned that Afghanistan is on the verge of humanitarian collapse without access to aid or foreign reserves, which remain frozen in the United States.

Pakistan's relationship with neighboring China has also been of interest to the Biden administration, which regards Beijing as its chief international rival.

Tunisia, where Blome has worked as ambassador since 2019, is an important diplomatic outpost for the United States in North Africa, representing interests beyond the country's borders, including in neighboring Libya.

The ambassadorial position requires Senate confirmation.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:39 AM UTC

S.Korea opens largest defence expo amid N.Korea missile tests

South Korea opened its largest defence expo ever on Tuesday, showing off its next-generation fighter jet, drones, and other technology in an effort to boost exports as economies around the world rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific
Taliban say hopeful about new U.S. special envoy after Khalilzad leaves
Asia Pacific
Tradition vs credibility: Inside the SE Asian meet that snubbed Myanmar
Asia Pacific
IMF cuts Asia's growth forecast, warns of supply chain risks
Asia Pacific
Biden picks career diplomat for top posting in Pakistan