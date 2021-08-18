Biden says Afghanistan withdrawal 'chaos' inevitable -ABC News interview

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and vaccination program during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he does not believe it would have been possible to extract U.S. troops from Afghanistan without the type of "chaos" that has been evident in recent days.

Asked in an interview with ABC News if the withdrawal could have been handled better, Biden said: "No ... The idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens."

Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chris Reese

