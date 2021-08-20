Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday a large evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan is a risky operation and he cannot guarantee the final outcome.

Biden, in remarks in the White House East Room, said the United States is in close contact with the Taliban to gain access to the Kabul airport for U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens.

