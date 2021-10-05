Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Biden says he and China's Xi have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

1 minute read

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement.

"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement," he said. "We made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement."

Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese



