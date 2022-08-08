Biden says he is concerned about China's moves around Taiwan

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters while boarding Air Force One on travel to Eastern Kentucky to visit families affected by devastation from recent flooding, as he departs from Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DOVER, Delaware, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he was not worried about Taiwan but was concerned about China's actions in the region since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

"I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden said as he left for a visit to flood-ravaged Kentucky. "But I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are."

China announced fresh military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the scheduled end of its largest-ever exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by Pelosi. read more

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control

Reporting by Nandita Bose

