Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator's warning

1 minute read

Binance logo and stock graph are displayed in this illustration taken, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it will restrict its services in Singapore days after the city state's central bank said it should stop offering payment services.

Binance will stop offering Singapore dollar payment options and Singapore dollar trading pairs from Sep. 10 and remove the app from the Singapore iOs and Google Play stores, it said in a post on its website.

Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:20 AM UTC

New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs

New Zealand reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 for a third day in a row on Monday, ahead of a decision on whether coronavirus restrictions would be eased in most of the country.

Asia Pacific
Public support strong for Japan's COVID vaccine minister as next PM - media
Asia Pacific
Some 1,000 people awaiting Taliban flight clearance from Mazar-i-Sharif -New York Times
Asia Pacific
U.N. urges Australia to speed up efforts to drop coal
Asia Pacific
Philippine Airlines to postpone deliveries, cancel Airbus orders

Philippine Airlines [RIC:RIC:PHL.UL] will delay the delivery or cancel orders for 13 narrow-body Airbus aircraft as it pursues a corporate rehabilitation programme, an executive said on Monday.