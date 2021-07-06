Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Black box retrieved from crashed Philippines Air Force plane

Troops secure the personal belongings of the casualties after the Philippines Air Force Lockheed C-130 plane carrying troops crashed on landing, in Patikul, Sulu province, Philippines July 4, 2021. Picture taken July 4, 2021. Armed Forces of the Philippines - Joint Task Force Sulu/Handout via REUTERS

July 6 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities have retrieved a black box from an Air Force plane that crashed at the weekend, killing more than 50 people, Military Chief Cirilito Sobejana told Reuters on Tuesday.

The pilot, who was experienced in flying the C-130 aircraft, was among those who died in the crash on Jolo island, Sobejana said by telephone.

