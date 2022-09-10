Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training exercise, killing three

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

KABUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, killing three, the group's defence ministry said on Saturday.

"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University," said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi, adding five people were also injured.

The Taliban took control of some U.S.-made aircraft after they seized the country just over a year ago. It remains unclear how many are operational. U.S. forces deliberately damaged some military hardware as they left and Afghan forces had flown some helicopters to central Asian nations. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar Writing by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.